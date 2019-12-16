Resources
West Lafayette - Kay O. (Hogan-Gregg) Rickard, 74, passed away in the Creasy Springs Health Center on December 16, 2019 at 12:22am.

She was born to Margaret and Fred Hogan in Austin, TX, July 23, 1944. After her parent's death in 1952, she and her brother Michael were raised by her aunt and uncle Wilson and Elizabeth Hubbard in Cordell, Oklahoma.

She graduated valedictorian of Cordell High School in 1962. At Purdue University she earned her Bachelors Degree in Library and Audiovisual Services, plus a minor in English. Her Masters Degree was in Media. Kay had been employed in school libararies, but in September 1972 became Benton County Library Director.

On August 20, 1972 she married A.J. Rickard, the head football coach at Harrison High School.

After 28 years as Director in Fowler, she and her husband retired (2000) becoming full time RVer's. They traveled the USA, volunteering at visitor centers, state parks and salmon fish hatchers for 17 years.

Kay was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed reading a variety of literature.

She is survived by her husband AJ, brother Michael and family in Deer Park, Texas, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the (). Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
