Keith Lester
West Lafayette - Keith Lester was a man of faith who devoted his life to serving his country, his community, and especially his family. He was a proud veteran and public servant, a farmer and a loving and loyal husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. More than anything, Keith was a hardworking, honorable man, a man of great strength and even greater example to all who knew him.
Keith was born on June 20, 1930 in Benton County, Gilboa Township, Indiana, at home to Thomas and Ivy Lester. He was the second of seven children. Keith and his brothers and sisters did more than their fair share around the farm growing up, instilling in Keith the value of a good day's work, an ethic he carried with him all of his days.
Keith graduated from Mount Gilboa High School in 1948 and served in the Army from 1951-1953 in Alaska. His favorite job as a young man was with Steve Conner Construction and the Metzinger Lumber Yard in Otterbein. Keith worked at TRW (Ross Gear) for 47 years and retired in 2006. He is a member of the Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and the song leader. Also a member of the American Legion Post 0125 (Otterbein), Otterbein Masonic Lodge #516 (Formerly Green Hill Lodge) for over 60 years and he served on the Medina Township Advisory Board for over 25 years. He loved spending time with his family, being a farmer and helping others.
On June 5, 1955, he married Carol Martin, at the Greenhill EUB Church and they worked together on the family farm for 64 years. She survives along with their three children Cathy Purtzer (Adam Krichbaum), Sherry Kent (Curtis) and Brian Lester (Samona) and six grandchildren Chris Purtzer (Whitney), Eric Purtzer (Stephanie), Andrew Kent (Erin), Emily Keith (Kyle), Kayla Lester (Gabe Rennier) and Courtney Lester. He had four great-grandchildren Colton and Bailey Kent, Austin Purtzer and Kennedy Keith. He is also survived by his siblings Fran Williams, Richard Lester (Helen), Robert Lester (Carol), Marilyn Brummett, Janet Talbert, Beverly Yarusinsky. Proceeded in death by his parents and a brother Gordon.
Friends and family may call on June 16, 2019 at Shoemaker Funeral Home, 26 South Main, Otterbein, IN from 4-8 p.m. with a Masonic Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Service will be held, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church, 7720 N. 1100 E., Otterbein, IN at 11:00 a.m., with one hour prior for visitation. Burial will take place at Armstrong Chapel Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Armstrong Chapel Cemetery Association, 7654 S. 900 E., Otterbein, IN 47970. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences, share a memory of Keith.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019