Kelley Jane Hudson
Indianapolis - Kelley Jane Hudson, 35 of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1984 in Indianapolis, IN to Gary and Kathleen (Smith) Hudson. She resided in Bremen, IN until she was 18 and attended Bremen Public Schools, graduating from Bremen Senior High School in 2003. She attended both Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN and IUPUI - Indianapolis and gained both her Bachelors of Science in 2010 and her Masters Degree in Education in 2015. She worked for Tindley School Corporation as a 4th grade teacher and her students were her greatest joy.
Kelley is survived by her parents, Kathy & Gary Hudson of West Lafayette, IN, her Nana, Patricia Smith of West Lafayette, IN, her sister, Molly Hudson of West Lafayette, IN, her brother and sister-in-law, Nate & Renee Hudson of Peoria, AZ, her niece and nephew, Erin & Ryan Crosby of Peoria, AZ, her Aunts & Uncles & cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold & Dorinda Hudson and Charlie Smith.
Services to celebrate Kelley's life were held in December.
Kelley was loved by so many and will be most remembered for her vivacious spirit and strong, courageous will. Her favorite quote perfectly describes her spirit: "I would like to be known as an intelligent woman, a courageous woman, a loving woman, a woman who teaches by being" - Maya Angelou
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kelley's name to the Tindley Accelerated School:
Tindley Accelerated Schools
C/O Sandra Tresselt
3960 Meadows Dr.
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020