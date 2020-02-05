|
Kellie Brumbaugh
Logansport - Kellie Brumbaugh, 61, of Logansport, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was born September 4, 1958 in Boise, ID, to the late Billy F. and Marilyn (King) Van Horn. She was a graduate of Litchfield High School in Idaho.
Kellie worked for Logansport Memorial Hospital for 10 years. She was a member of Lockport Church.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle Kennedy of Delphi; siblings: Kathy (Jerry) Snavely of Camden, Peggy (Leonard) Flora of Camden and Eddy (Marnie) Van Horn of Lafayette. She is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren: Carmen Ann Myers, Glenna Lynn Myers and Abigail Jean Kennedy.
Kellie is preceded in death by her parents, son Glen Brumbaugh and sister Jeanette Dison.
Visitation will be held 4pm - 7pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center - 405 Cottage St, Delphi, IN. Funeral service will be 10am Saturday February 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Nord Zootman officiating. Interment to follow at Musselman Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Samaritans Purse - P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020