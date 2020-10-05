Kelly Cuccaro
Lafayette - Kelly N. Cuccaro, 32, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital.
She was born on November 29, 1987 in Hilo, HI, to William J. Cuccaro and Adrienne Grant Johnson. She was Coordinator of Materials at Ice Cream Specialties.
Kelly was an accomplished artist with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. She enjoyed exercising her skills as an artist and specialized in painting and sketching. Her passion for art was something she wanted to share with others and began developing a social media following by posting instructional videos, teaching different techniques and styles of painting. Kelly was a quiet, kind, compassionate, loving, eclectic and talented soul. Her smile was as contagious as it was electric. She was loved by so many and was always there to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it. She was a bright and vibrant light that was taken far too soon.
Along with her parents, William and Adrienne, she is survived by her fiancé, Jason VanHorn of Lafayette, sister Kate Cuccaro (William Colson) of Oregon, and her beautiful nieces and nephew.
She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held on October 8th 2020 at Walts Other Pub (located at: 3001 S. 9th Street Lafayette, IN. 47909) From: 5:00 to 7:30p.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
