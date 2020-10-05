1/1
Kelly Cuccaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Cuccaro

Lafayette - Kelly N. Cuccaro, 32, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospital.

She was born on November 29, 1987 in Hilo, HI, to William J. Cuccaro and Adrienne Grant Johnson. She was Coordinator of Materials at Ice Cream Specialties.

Kelly was an accomplished artist with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. She enjoyed exercising her skills as an artist and specialized in painting and sketching. Her passion for art was something she wanted to share with others and began developing a social media following by posting instructional videos, teaching different techniques and styles of painting. Kelly was a quiet, kind, compassionate, loving, eclectic and talented soul. Her smile was as contagious as it was electric. She was loved by so many and was always there to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it. She was a bright and vibrant light that was taken far too soon.

Along with her parents, William and Adrienne, she is survived by her fiancé, Jason VanHorn of Lafayette, sister Kate Cuccaro (William Colson) of Oregon, and her beautiful nieces and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 8th 2020 at Walts Other Pub (located at: 3001 S. 9th Street Lafayette, IN. 47909) From: 5:00 to 7:30p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved