Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Kelly Velten
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Velten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly D. Velten


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly D. Velten Obituary
Kelly D. Velten

Lafayette - Kelly Dianne Velten, 58, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. She was born February 10, 1961, in Lafayette to the late Gary and Marta Blum Foote. Kelly graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1979 and Ivy Tech in 1981.

On October 4, 1986, she married Daniel Velten in Lafayette and he survives. Kelly was a LPN and had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Arnett Clinic for 25 years.

Kelly had an infectious laugh and a heart of gold. She was an avid Bears fan and enjoyed going to the Kentucky Derby, gardening, cooking, listening and dancing to music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving along with her husband is her son Benjamin R. Velten of Lafayette and a sister Dana L. Foote of Florence, KY.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now