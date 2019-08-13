|
Kelly D. Velten
Lafayette - Kelly Dianne Velten, 58, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. She was born February 10, 1961, in Lafayette to the late Gary and Marta Blum Foote. Kelly graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1979 and Ivy Tech in 1981.
On October 4, 1986, she married Daniel Velten in Lafayette and he survives. Kelly was a LPN and had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Arnett Clinic for 25 years.
Kelly had an infectious laugh and a heart of gold. She was an avid Bears fan and enjoyed going to the Kentucky Derby, gardening, cooking, listening and dancing to music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving along with her husband is her son Benjamin R. Velten of Lafayette and a sister Dana L. Foote of Florence, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019