Kelly Lee Miller


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelly Lee Miller Obituary
Kelly Lee Miller

Winamac - Kelly Lee Miller, 53, of Winamac, IN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Pulaski Memorial Hospital in Winamac. She was born on November 22, 1965 in Kalamazoo, MI to the late Darl G. and Wanda F. Burnett Miller.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kewanna Church of Christ.

Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019
