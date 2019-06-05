Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
Kelsey Nashae Gallivan


Kelsey Nashae Gallivan Obituary
Kelsey Nashae Gallivan

Lafayette - Kelsey Nashae Gallivan, 23, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 5:19 p.m. at Franciscan East. Kelsey was born on October 20, 1995 in Lafayette to John and Robin (Shonkwiler) Gallivan. She loved spending time with her children. She loved her children dearly!

Surviving is her father, John Gallivan, one daughter, Emonie Williams and one son, Justice Gallivan. Also surviving are two siblings, Megan Gallivan and John Gallivan.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Robin Gallivan.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care with Celebrant Denis Horn officiating. Final interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Attica. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019
