Kenneth A. Heitert
1976 - 2020
Kenneth A. Heitert

Westfield - Kenneth A. Heitert, 44, of Westfield, Indiana, passed away August 23, 2020. He was born March 8, 1976 in Lafayette, Indiana to Robert G. and Lu Ann (Hartnett) Heitert. Ken was a graduate of West Lafayette High School, attended Purdue University, and received his degree from Colorado State University. He was a Senior Information Technology Engineer.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Ann Heitert of Westfield; parents, Robert G. and Lu Ann Heitert of Carmel; grandmother, Rosemary Heitert; stepsons, Brandon, Gavin, and Jaden Frank, all of Westfield, IN; siblings, Amy (Will) Gonzalez of Cincinnati, OH; Jeffrey (Catherine) Heitert of Phoenix, AZ, Gregory (Jennifer) Heitert of Avon, IN; nephews, Eric, Ryan, and Evan Gonzalez, and Joshua Heitert; nieces, Samantha, Abby, and Emma Heitert.

Ken enjoyed restoring old cars, riding his motorcycle, collecting arcade games, and playing his bass guitar.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's memory may be made to:

Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment:

https://giving.purdue.edu/s/1461/1010/19/interior.aspx?sid=1461&gid=1010&pgid=9633

To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
