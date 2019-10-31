|
|
Kenneth A. Nelson
Lafayette - Kenneth Arthur Nelson, 97, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in The Springs of Lafayette.
He was born on August 12, 1922 in Lafayette to the late W. Henry and Fannie Mae (Bassinger) Nelson. Kenneth graduated from Jefferson High School in 1941.
He was honorably discharged from the Army-AirForce on October 15, 1945 after serving as a Radio Operator and Flight Engineer, transporting gasoline on C-46's to China over the Himalaya Mountains, known as "The Hump" in the China-Burma Theater of WWII for 13 months. Kenneth was part of what Tom Brokaw called the world's greatest generation. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of American Legion Post 11, and a long time active member of the China, Burma, India Veterans Association where he served twice as president.
Kenneth was married 73 years to Caroline Mae Dunbar of Montgomery County. They were married on February 14, 1946 in the Evangelical United Brethren Church.
He was a 73 year member of Tippecanoe Lodge 492 F.&A.M. where he was a Past Master; a 73 year member of the Merou Grotto in Lafayette serving as Past Master twice; a 50 year member of the Scottish Rite in Indianapolis; and a 50 member of the Murat Temple in Indianapolis. Kenneth was also a member of Sagamore Valley York Rite serving as Past Commander and Past Sovereign Master; Lafayette Shrine Club serving as Past President twice; a 70 year member of Hope Chapter 5 Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.) serving as Worthy Patron five times; a former member of White Shrine of Jerusalem serving as Watchman of the Shepherds five times; member of Apperson Council #307 Allied Masonic Degree serving as Past Sovereign Master; member of Lafayette High Twelve Club #99 serving as President twice; member of Local ^ and Indiana State and National President of National Federated Craft and a Kentucky Colonial.
He was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kenneth was employed for over 42 years at Fairfield Manufacturing as a Forman and part time Superintendent where he was a life member of Fairfield FAA serving as past President.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughter, Patricia (Dan) A. Leaman; son, Edward D. (Caril Ann) Nelson; grandchildren, Rick D. Eli, James B. Eli, Derrick A. Nelson, and Tara E. Nelson; four great granddaughters, Kayla N. Eli, Sophia G. Eli, Alexa E. Nelson, and Kelsey E. Nelson; and one great great grandson on the way.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Martin, Helen Coffman, Florence Wagner, Mary Redinbo, and Edith Hainje-Klaiber; his brother, Robert Nelson; and his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Halsema Nelson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with Masonic Services at 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Linda Dolby officiating. Entombment will be in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in loving memory of Kenneth. You may leave condolences and memories of Kenneth online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019