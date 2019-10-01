Services
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth "Rube" Abbott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth "Rube" Abbott Obituary
Kenneth "Rube" Abbott

Fowler - Kenneth "Rube" Abbott passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 after an extended illness at the Green-Hill Manor Nursing Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Lynn Abbott-Krug and Victoria Lee (Ronald) Purple; two grandsons, Kyle (Katherine) Purple and Craig (Shannon Sleighter) Purple; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Marie Purple. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Pauline (Freeland) Abbott; his mother, Mary Caroline (Clark) Abbott; and his father, Charles Ruben Abbott.

Rube retired from the Fowler Post Office in 2000. He previously had owned Rube's Auto and Cycle, drove trucks for Nally Brothers, and he enjoyed managing the Elements of Time band.

He enjoyed many activities, including houseboat trips, riding his Harley, car shows, vacations to Fort Myers, Florida, bowling, and taking road trips. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 57 and Amvets Post 102.

He is fondly remembered by his family and many friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Legion Post 57 or Amvets Post 102.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now