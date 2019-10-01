|
Kenneth "Rube" Abbott
Fowler - Kenneth "Rube" Abbott passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 after an extended illness at the Green-Hill Manor Nursing Home.
He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Lynn Abbott-Krug and Victoria Lee (Ronald) Purple; two grandsons, Kyle (Katherine) Purple and Craig (Shannon Sleighter) Purple; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Marie Purple. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Pauline (Freeland) Abbott; his mother, Mary Caroline (Clark) Abbott; and his father, Charles Ruben Abbott.
Rube retired from the Fowler Post Office in 2000. He previously had owned Rube's Auto and Cycle, drove trucks for Nally Brothers, and he enjoyed managing the Elements of Time band.
He enjoyed many activities, including houseboat trips, riding his Harley, car shows, vacations to Fort Myers, Florida, bowling, and taking road trips. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 57 and Amvets Post 102.
He is fondly remembered by his family and many friends. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Windler Funeral Home, Fowler, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Legion Post 57 or Amvets Post 102.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019