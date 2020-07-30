1/
Kenneth Argyl "Keny" Smith
Kenneth Argyl "Keny" Smith

Kenneth Argyl "Keny" Smith, 66, of Monticello, IN went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully at IU Health Hospital in Lafayette, IN with his sister by his side. Keny was born on June 16, 1953 in Winamac, IN to Donald R. and Betty J. Weaver Smith. He attended West Central High School in Francesville, IN. Keny left school to join the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong truck driver and a talented handyman.

Keny was a kind man, always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and tree trimming. Keny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Keny is survived by:

Betty J. Weaver Smith, Francesville, IN Mother, Pamela M. (Lonnie) Joseph, Sr., Winamac, IN Sister, Dona K. (James) Heater, Logansport, IN Sister

Mary Ann Good, Sawyer, MI Sister, Loyal M. "Junior" Good, Winamac, IN Brother-in-law, Several Nieces and Nephews & Great Nieces and Nephews

Preceded in death by: Donald R. Smith, Father

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 3, 2020 at Bell Center Cemetery in Bell Center, IN

Memorial Donations may be made to Parkview Haven Retirement Home.

Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN.. Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frain-Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
230 South Brooks St.
Francesville, IN 47946
219 567-9551
