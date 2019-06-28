Services
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
Kenneth Clayton (Ken) Botkin


1946 - 2019
Kenneth Clayton (Ken) Botkin Obituary
Kenneth (Ken) Clayton Botkin

Conroe - Kenneth (Ken) Clayton Botkin, 73, of Conroe, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, after a long illness. He was born to Alice and Kenneth E. Botkin in Lafayette Indiana, on May 4, 1946. Ken was a 1970 graduate of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science. Ken had a long career in the oil and chemical industry which he began with Standard Oil of Ohio, and advanced through the ranks and found his passion in technical chemical sales. Ken later worked for Celanese Chemical, General Chemical, and Cape Horn Methanol. Ken worked as a consultant in the chemical industry, and advised clients in the areas of customs duty matters and commodity chemical supply. Ken was a 32nd Degree Mason.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Judith (Judy) Lynn Elliott Botkin who passed on June 12, 2019, parents Alice and Kenneth E. Botkin, and brother Martin Botkin. Ken is survived by daughter Lisa (Barry) Hickman of Midlothian, Texas, grandchildren Ashley and Thomas Hickman, brother Mike (Stephanie) Botkin of Lafayette, Indiana, in-laws Donna (Robert) Sisley of Tucson, Arizona, Gary (Gail) Elliott of South Bend, Indiana, Becky (Mike) Price of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held for Ken and Judy on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Forest Park Funeral Home, The Woodlands, Texas. Donations may be made to the or the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 28, 2019
