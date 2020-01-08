Services
Kenneth Delaney

Kenneth Delaney Obituary
Rensselaer - Kenneth Delaney 77 of Rensselaer passed away on January 8, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home with his loving family by his side. Born on December 22, 1942 in New Lenox, Illinois to the late Robert(Gladys Doyle) Delaney. Kenneth was an elevator operator for Farm Bureau. He was married to Janet Martin on June 14, 1987 in Rensselaer, Indiana. Kenneth was a member of the and American Legion posts in Rensselaer, he also enjoyed making birdhouses, and helping at the family restaurant. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Sharon, Diane and Bob. Survived by loving wife; Janet, children; Annette(Ernie) Mullins, Kenneth(Lori) Delaney, Debra(Tim) Schultz, Michael(Janet) Delaney, Julie(John) McWartner, siblings; Steve, Rick, Linda, Patty, Vicky, Sandy, as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen, under the direction of the Frazier Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Monon. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
