Kenneth Douglas "Doug" Skoog
Attica, IN - Kenneth Douglas "Doug" Skoog, age 53 of rural Attica, IN died at 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by his close family.
Doug was born May 22, 1965 to Kenneth Russell Skoog and Sara Beth (Lecher) Skoog. He graduated from Benton Central High School in 1983. He married Kaye Gough on July 31, 2010 in Lafayette, IN and she survives.
Doug worked in trucking and brokerage and was self- employed, owning and operating with his wife, GC3 Logistics, GC3 Warehousing, and Action SCS Trucking.
Doug enjoyed fishing, golfing, and classic cars. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving with his wife, Kaye, are,
Mother, Sara Skoog, of Oxford, IN
Children, Nathaniel Skoog (Reba) of rural Fowler, IN and Trista Pitts (Joe) of Milford, IL;
Grandchildren, Lucas, Myla, and Lorelei Pitts;
Siblings, Joel Skoog of rural Oxford, IN and Carmen Knowles (Steve) of Oxford, IN;
Mother-in-law, Mair Gough of rural Attica, IN;
Many cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles
Doug was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Derek P. Gough.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Koolen-de Vries Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 470218, Fort Worth, TX 76147. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019