|
|
Kenneth E. Skinner
Frankfort - Kenneth E. Skinner, 67 of Frankfort, died May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born June 10, 1952, in Frankfort to Glenn & Mabel (Sturgis) Skinner. He married Cathy Hedge on May 27, 1972, and she preceded him in death on November 7, 2014. He married Connie (Adams) Cooper on April 23, 2016, and she survives. Kenneth was a 1970 graduate of Frankfort High School and was a lifelong Frankfort resident. He worked for General Battery/Exide for 25 years, as a laborer and foreman and then since 1995 has been a shipping clerk for Donaldson's. Kenneth was a member and Elder at the Community Christian Church. He was also a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He was an umpire for girls softball and volleyball, was active with Coach Kids, where he was a board of director and a mentor. He is survived by his wife: Connie Skinner of Frankfort, daughter: Candie Jo (James) Roberts of Frankfort, son: Kip (Kelly) Skinner of Frankfort, 2 sisters: Linda (John) Garvey of Silver Spring, MD and Janet (Durell) Wildman of Cincinnati, OH, and 5 grandchildren: Dakota 'Cody', Alexis, Courtney, Chloe, Zachary. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Barb Brooks, Libby Burtron and a brother, Gordon Lee Eckert. Restricted visitation is 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Community Christian Church, 1944 S. Jackson St., Frankfort. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Tim Grasham will officiate. Entombment will be in Green Lawn Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Coach Kids, or Indiana Greyhound Pets of America. Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, this service will be lived streamed at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. To participate, please follow the link on our website. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020