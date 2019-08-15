|
|
Kenneth H. Estes
Monticello - Kenneth H. Estes, 99, of Monticello, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at White Oaks Health Campus, Monticello.
He was born April 1, 1920 in Tazwell, Tennessee to the late Harvey W. and Cassie L. (Bailey) Estes. His marriage was to Elizabeth C. "Betty" Rausch on September 22, 1945 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Fowler. In retirement, Ken and Betty wintered in Punta Gorda, Florida for nearly 25 years. Betty preceded him in death on April 18, 2007.
Mr. Estes was a lifelong farmer of both grain and livestock. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling all over with his RV. Ken enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters and his nieces and nephews.
Surviving are two brothers, Earl Estes of Mattoon, IL and Mearl Estes (wife: Rose) of Goodland; four sisters, Mabel Mitchell (husband: Vance) of Fowler, Juanita Lawhead of Palm Desert, California, Etheleen Hofmeyer of Monticello and Wilma Gramman (husband: Jim) of Muncie. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death with his parents and wife are two brothers, Harvey Jr. and Edsel Estes and a sister, Mildred Etter.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Remington.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Riley's Children Cancer Center at Riley Hospital for Children.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019