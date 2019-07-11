|
|
Kenneth M. McGill
Flora - Kenneth Miller McGill passed away July 6, 2019 in Tampa, Florida at the age of 89, following a long illness. He lived in Flora, Indiana most of his life before moving to Florida in 1997.
Kenneth was born in Rossville, Indiana to John and Edna (Miller) McGill on December 26, 1929. His family later moved to Flora where he graduated from Flora High School in 1948. He was a member of the basketball team that played in the Indiana State High School championship semi-finals in 1946. He attended Indiana University and was a member of the Indiana National Guard until joining the US Navy in 1951. He served for 4 years, most of it on the destroyer, the USS Noa. Upon completing his tour of duty, he returned to Flora to assume management of his father's business as a distributer with Standard Oil. In 1975 he became a joint founder and owner of C&C Energy. He retired in 1990.
Kenneth was active in local government serving on the Flora Town Council from 1968-1976. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Rotary Club, the Lions Club, and the First Christian Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of more than 67 years, Frances Wagoner McGill. Also living are his children, Susan (Kim) Volz of Evansville, IN, Cynthia (Stephen) Bishop of Greenwood, IN, and John (Suzanne) McGill of Marietta, GA. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Leona McGill Barnard, his brother-in-law George Barnard, and his granddaughter Bethany Volz.
His family was his pride and joy. He loved IU sports, the Cubs, the Rays, and reading a good book. Ken was warm and loving, always supportive of his family and encouraging through difficult times. He knew the value of hard work and dedication and was immensely proud of all his family's accomplishments. He is greatly missed.
A memorial service is planned on July 20, 2019 at University Village, 12401 N. 22nd Street, Tampa, Florida.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 11, 2019