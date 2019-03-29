Kenneth Mull



Delphi - Kenneth R. "Moe" Mull, 67, of Delphi passed away at 9:36 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence after a long battle with stomach cancer.



He was born July 31, 1951 in Fort Campbell, KY, to the late William Donald Mull and Ruby Irene (Ray) Mull.



Kenneth worked for Indiana Packers for 25 years in the waste water treatment department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and drag racing.



He is survived by three children; brothers Donald (Diane) Mull of Delphi and James Mull of AK. He is also survived by friends Mike Patty of Delphi and Colt and Sasha Little also of Delphi.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center Delphi - 405 Cottage St. Delphi, IN. There will be no formal funeral service. Cremation to follow the visitation. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Wheelin' Sportsman C/O Wea Chapter - 1105 W 750 N West Lafayette, IN 47906.