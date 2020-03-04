Services
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
Kenneth Schwartz Obituary
Rossville - Kenneth "Kenny" Frederick Schwartz, 60, of Rossville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1959 in Lafayette to the late William F. and Shirley (Pierson) Schwartz.

Kenny attended Rossville High School and grew up helping on the family farm. Kenny loved farming and continued throughout his life. He worked for Delco Electronics in Kokomo working for Praxair providing specialty gases to the fab facilities. Later his specialty led him to Purdue University where he was a key team member in transferring labs from EE to Birck Nanotechnology. He worked as a Research Engineer for 16 years. Kenny was very well respected and loved by his coworkers.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Melissa (Marris). Kenny met Melissa in 2007 while working at Birck and they married on March 13, 2009. He enjoyed spoiling her the 13 years they have spent together. He is also survived by his children; Tanner (Andrea) Schwartz, Taylor (Francesca) Schwartz, Torie (Fiance, Justin Nathan) Schwartz; stepdaughters, Tera (Tim) Butz and Brittany Coopman; grandchildren, Logan and Layla Schwartz, and Adrianne and Tynan Butz; siblings, Bruce (Kim) Schwartz and Phyllis Thompson; and several nieces and nephews that Kenny loved spending time with.

Kenny enjoyed vacationing with friends, spending time with his kids and grandchildren and taking rides in the country on the Polaris with his wife. He was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan, and was very involved with the Masonic Lodge, where he was a Worshipful Master and a key in many activities. Kenny was a loving husband, father, and brother; a devoted grandfather and uncle; and a loyal friend. He is loved by so many….as Kenny would say, "May the Schwartz be with you!"

Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1pm until the time of the Masonic service at 4pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Masonic Lodge #318, PO Box 291, Rossville, IN 46065.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
