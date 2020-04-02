|
|
Kerry Smith
Battle Ground - On Tuesday March 31st Kerry Smith, Loving Husband and Father, passed away at the age of 60.
Kerry was born on September 4, 1959 to Norman and Rosalie (Remsburg) Smith. Kerry graduated from Benton Central High School in May of 1977. He worked numerous jobs in the utilities industry before becoming the Superintendent of Water Works in Lafayette in November of 1998 where he worked until his passing.
From Kerry's many accomplishments, his family was what brought him the most joy. He was a passionate father and loving husband. Kerry is survived by his wife, Loretta, and two step-sons, Hunter and Dalton Ferguson; his step-son, Hunter Davis, daughter, Rebecca (Becca), and his son, Jay (Jake), from his 2nd marriage with Caroline; his sons, Aaron Smith (Kristen) and Anson Smith (Cierra), from his 1st marriage with Diana. He is also survived by his mother, brother Kevin Smith (Gail), and sisters Kathy Norris (Drew) and Karen Gates (Steve), along with 8 nieces & nephews, 11 great nieces & nephews, & 2 great great nephews.
Kerry was very active in his community. He was a Master Mason and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Fowler & was a former member of the Fowler-Center Township Fire Department. He was previously a Scoutmaster in Fowler Boy Scout Troop 301. He played and later coached in many social athletic groups including being a baseball coach for Battle Ground's Summer Recreation and Northern Stars, and assisting in Harrison High School's Football and Track teams. He was an Elder at the Presbyterian Church while living in Fowler and later started attending Lafayette First Church of the Nazarene in Lafayette, IN.
In his free time Kerry enjoyed spending his time with friends and family. He enjoyed everything from taking drives in his Corvette and going to Colts games to just getting the opportunity to watch old movies and sports on TV. Kerry was preceded in death by his father Norman whom he missed dearly.
Due to the current concerns about needing to maintain social distancing, there will not be a funeral service at this time. The family hopes that in the near future we will be able to have a celebration of life for all those that were touched by Kerry's light. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you instead donate to Water for People. https://www.waterforpeople.org/. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Kerry's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Kerry.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020