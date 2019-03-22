Kevin "Kim" Alkire



Lafayette - David "Kim" Alkire. 64, of Lafayette passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his residence.



He was born May 15, 1954 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Jack and Betty (Timmons) Alkire. On October 4, 1975 he married Susan Elaine Reuzenaar and she survives.



Kim worked as a Carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and boating on the Tippecanoe River. He also enjoyed Indy car racing, Formula One and racing go-karts. He was an avid Purdue Basketball fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and dog "Red".



Surviving along with his wife Susan are his children: Brooke E. Alkire of Middletown, IN, and Dru D. Alkire of Lafayette; siblings Rick Alkire, Terry (Glinda) Alkire and Pam "Queenie" (Tommy) Holland all of Lafayette.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.