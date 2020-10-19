1/1
Kevin Hurley
Kevin Hurley

Rensselaer, IN - Kevin Hurley, age 59, of Rensselaer, Indiana, formely of Brookston, IN, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Kevin was born on June 26, 1961, in Brentwood, England to William and Daphne (Dickerson) Hurley both deceased.

On February 19, 2009 he married Christine Drake and she survives. Kevin worked for 41 years at Purdue University. Most recently as a computer systems engineer, retiring in August of 2020.

Kevin was a member of the Moose Lodge in Lafayette but his love was coaching soccer, fishing, watching old movies, drinking beer, watching Bears football, attending Nascar events but mostly spending time with family.

Kevin is survived by his wife Christine; sons, Adam (Alise) Hurley, Bryan Hurley and Andrew (Ashley) Hurley; step children; Nicole Favre, Seth Birge, Sydney Birge, Shay Kesterson, Lane Kesterson; the mother of his children Rebecca Hurley; a brother David (Jane) Metcalf and his grand dogs, Maya and Daisy.

Family and friends may call at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT. A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 3:00 P.m. at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn at all services due to the current pandemic. Memorials may be made to the Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Kevin Hurley please visit our Sympathy Store.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
