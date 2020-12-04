1/1
Kevin L. Bryan
1950 - 2020
Kevin L. Bryan

Lafayette - Kevin L. "Catfish" Bryan, 70, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in his home.

He was born November 25, 1950, in Lafayette, to the late Cleo and Lois J. (Snyder) Bryan.

Kevin was veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and received his Bachelor's in sociology from Purdue University.

Kevin worked as a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for years before retiring in 2007.

Catfish enjoyed playing poker, collecting stamps, and fishing. He was an enthusiastic billiards player, enjoyed playing darts, was a pinball wizard and had a green thumb. He was past president of the Tippecanoe County Conservation Club and in his younger days was an avid rugby player, playing for Purdue.

Surviving are his daughter, Stephanie J. (Daniel) Smith of Lafayette, granddaughter Baylee Foltz, nephew, Shanne Bryan, niece, Jenniffer Mako, and great nieces, Dylan R. Bryan and, Allison R. Mako.

Kevin most enjoyed the time he had with his family and his friends he truly will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bryan who passed away on October 11, 2020

Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday December 12, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.

Memorial contributions may be made to: charity of donor's choice.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
