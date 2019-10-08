|
Kevin N. O'Farrell
Delphi - Kevin N. O'Farrell, 58, Delphi, died Friday-October 4, 2019 at 4:28pm in Lafayette. He was born April 21, 1961 in Lafayette, to his late father Pat O'Farrell, and his mother Sharon Hanna O'Farrell who survives. His marriage was to Kathi N. Salomon, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello, on September 7, 1991, and she survives. He was a 1979 graduate of Twin Lakes High School, Monticello, and received his diploma from the Purdue University Agriculture Short Course. He worked for The Anderson's in Delphi for a few years, before returning to the farm, where he and his brother started K&K Farms, raising grain and hogs. He and his family have attended both Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Delphi. He was active with the FSA Board, and the Carroll County Pork Board. He was a former member of the Delphi American Legion. He enjoyed 4-H, working on his 74 Road Runner, and helped build and pull a tractor at local area tractor pulls. He and his family enjoyed camping, Kevin liked to fish and hunt. His greatest love was for his wife and sons. Just hanging out with them, spending quality time together. He dearly loved his mother, brother and sister's, and extended family, and enjoyed family events they all shared together. Surviving: wife-Kathi N. O'Farrell of Delphi; sons-Nolan T. O'Farrell & Erica Geisler of Delphi, Nathan C. O'Farrell of Delphi; mother-Sharon O'Farrell of Delphi; sisters-Kathy & Tim Strasser of Camden, Tara & Dan Shanks of Camden; brother-Kyle & Tonya O'Farrell of Delphi; mother in law-Donna J. Salomon of Delphi; sister in law-Pamela C. Salomon of Francesville; aunt-Deloris & Joe Hildebrandt of Delphi; uncle-Charles "Chuck" & Martha O'Farrell of Green Valley, AZ; many nieces & nephews, cousins survive. Preceded by his grandparents, father in law John F. Salomon, and other extended family.
Services: Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm to 8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral mass will be Friday 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Delphi, Father Clayton Thompson officiating. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Delphi. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019