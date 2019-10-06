|
Kevin P. Burnau
West Lafayette - Kevin P. Burnau, 57, of West Lafayette, passed away after short illness on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 17, 1962 in Lafayette to the late Howard and Maureen (Burns) Burnau and graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1981. Kevin was an avid sports fan, followed Purdue Boilermakers, Chicago Cubs and loved the Rolling Stones. Kevin worked in the Lafayette area. Kevin was a Purdue University Graduate majoring in Industrial Technology.
Kevin is survived by his brothers, Michael Burnau (Indiana) and Phillip Burnau (Sarma) (Minnesota); nephew and two nieces, Blake Burnau, Morgan Burnau and Hannah Burnau.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9 Irish Brothers Traditional Irish Pub in West Lafayette, 6pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in his memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019