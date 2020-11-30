Kevin P. Cavanaugh
Lafayette - Kevin P. Cavanaugh, 49, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home. He was born July 21, 1971, in Lafayette to Ramona (Wise) Cavanaugh of Lafayette and the late David Cavanaugh.
Kevin graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1989 and IVY Tech State College. He was a veteran of the US Army and had also served in the Indiana and Maryland National Guards.
Kevin had worked at Walmart for over 10 years. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed camping, being outdoors, model building, board games, video games, comic books, scifi movies and collectables.
Surviving along with his mother are his brothers Keith M. Cavanaugh of Chicago and Kyle J. (Susanne) Cavanaugh of Columbus, IN, are nephews Ian and Eric, and a niece Cecilia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Wednesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Fr. Jeff Martin officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the American Legion Post #11.
