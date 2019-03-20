Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Oxford, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Oxford, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Leuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin P. Leuck


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin P. Leuck Obituary
Kevin P. Leuck

Oxford - Kevin P. Leuck, 67, of Oxford, Indiana, passed away at his residence early Sunday morning March 17, 2019. He was born May 11, 1951 in Lafayette, IN to Rosetta Henry Leuck and the late Paul Leuck and was a 1969 graduate of Benton Central High School. Kevin married Cheryl A. 'Sherry" Hatke at Sacred Heart Church in Fowler April 29, 1972 and she survives. He was a grain and livestock farmer all his life, and served as a Benton County Commissioner from 1991 until 2014 and was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford. Surviving with his wife Cheryl is his mother Rosetta Leuck of Pine Village; two sons, Nick Leuck of Pine Village, IN and Shawn Leuck of Oxford, IN; a brother, Mike Leuck of West Lafayette; and four sisters, Maureen Eberle (Bill) of Pine Village, IN; Eileesh Leuck of Attica, IN; Collette Toth (Bob) of Charlotte, NC and Kerry Dessauer (Dan) of Noblesville, IN. Also surviving are two grandchildren Cole and Clayton Leuck. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Leuck. Friends may call at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford from 9 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Friday March 22, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating, with private family interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford is honored to serve the Leuck family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now