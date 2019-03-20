Kevin P. Leuck



Oxford - Kevin P. Leuck, 67, of Oxford, Indiana, passed away at his residence early Sunday morning March 17, 2019. He was born May 11, 1951 in Lafayette, IN to Rosetta Henry Leuck and the late Paul Leuck and was a 1969 graduate of Benton Central High School. Kevin married Cheryl A. 'Sherry" Hatke at Sacred Heart Church in Fowler April 29, 1972 and she survives. He was a grain and livestock farmer all his life, and served as a Benton County Commissioner from 1991 until 2014 and was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford. Surviving with his wife Cheryl is his mother Rosetta Leuck of Pine Village; two sons, Nick Leuck of Pine Village, IN and Shawn Leuck of Oxford, IN; a brother, Mike Leuck of West Lafayette; and four sisters, Maureen Eberle (Bill) of Pine Village, IN; Eileesh Leuck of Attica, IN; Collette Toth (Bob) of Charlotte, NC and Kerry Dessauer (Dan) of Noblesville, IN. Also surviving are two grandchildren Cole and Clayton Leuck. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Leuck. Friends may call at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford from 9 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Friday March 22, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating, with private family interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019