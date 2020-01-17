|
|
Kevin P. Rogers
Lafayette - Kevin P. Rogers 63 of Lafayette passed away at 6:49pm Monday January 13th at St. Elizabeth East Hospital In Lafayette. He was born March 15,1956 in Chicago, IL to the late Robert L. and Mary Louise McMahon Rogers. He was a 1974 graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School. He was employed as a machinist at Fairfield until his retirement. He is survived by sons, Ryan Rogers of Lafayette, Brent (Dannielle) Rogers of Brookston, Kent (Marilyn) Rogers of Ft. Worth, TX and a daughter Jessica Robinson of Lafayette, siblings Robert (Kathy) Rogers of West Lafayette, Cathy (Ron) Shelbourne of DeMotte, Margaret Stearman of Lancaster, CA, Joseph (Jennifer) Murphy of Lafayette, John Murphy of Lafayette, and Tim Rogers of Cabery, IL. Grandchildren Breanne May of Richmond, IN, Karson Kerfoot of Lafayette, Hailee Rogers of Lafayette, Adrianna Rogers, Briana Rogers, Jackson Rogers, Liam Rogers, Samuel Rogers, Finnegan Rogers Sedrick Rogers, Colyn Rogers, Amelia Rogers, Owen Franco, Alina Franko, and Evangeline Cearing and a great-grandson Devon Kerfoot.
He was preceded in death by his mother Nancy Murphy and father Robert Lee Rogers also a stepdaughter Tina May.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on January 23rd in the chapel at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette. Friends may call from 10am to 11am at the chapel. Interment will follow.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020