Kevin Seymour
Kevin Seymour

Lafayette - Kevin Seymour, 68, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born September 26, 1952 in Rantoul, IL, to the late Arthur Seymour and Alta Mae (Rainwater) Seymour and she survives. Kevin was a 1971 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Three days after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country from 1971-1975. He worked for L&N Railroad and later for Alcoa retiring after 33 years.

On November 23, 1973 he married Janice "Jan" Collier in Lafayette and she survives. They were married for 47 years.

Kevin was a member of the Eagles Lodge and American Legion Post #11. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He and Jan loved spending their winters together in Florida.

Along with his wife, Jan, he is survived by his children: Bradley (wife, Michele) Seymour of Columbus and Troy (wife, Heather) Seymour of Lafayette; mother Alta Seymour; brother Craig Seymour of Lafayette; and four grandchildren: Karson (wife, Emily) Tays, Claire Seymour, Lexi Seymour (fiancé, Austin Britton) and Emma Seymour. He is also survived by his beloved dog Lucky.

He is preceded in death by his father Arthur, brother Kerry Seymour and dog Liberty Bell.

Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Private family service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Flowers are welcome, or Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children, Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Tyler Trent Foundation. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
