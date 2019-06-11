|
Kevin W. Fortner
Lafayette - Kevin Wayne Fortner, 50, of Lafayette died June 8, 2019 at his home in Lafayette.
He was born July 31, 1968 in Lafayette to Raymond Lloyd Fortner and Linda Louise (Albertson) Weatherford.
He received his General Equivalency Degree from Lafayette Jefferson High School. He worked as a Dry Wall Installer in the former Construction Union Local #80. On July 25, 1997, he married Susan A. Loper in Lafayette.
Kevin enjoyed NASCAR, football, and watching old western movies.
He is survived by his mother, Linda L. Weatherford; his wife, Susan Fortner; his son, Brandon K. Fortner of Lafayette; a brother, Eric (Becky) Weatherford of Crawfordsville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Fortner and grandparents, Ora L. Albertson and Frank E. Albertson.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until time of funeral service at 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette. Officiating Rev. Joseph Park Jr.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019