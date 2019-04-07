|
|
Kiahsuang Shen Lo
West Lafayette - Kiahsuang Shen Lo, of Eugene, Oregon and Missoula, Montana, passed away on February 21, two months short of her 100th birthday. Kiahsuang and her husband, Professor Hsu Lo, were residents of West Lafayette from 1949-1984.
Born in Shanghai, China in 1919, Kiahsuang moved at a young age to Hangzhou, where she spent most of her youth as the fifth child of nine siblings.
After she graduated from Shanghai High School, Kiahsuang moved to Kunming in western China, where she met her husband, Hsu Lo, a student at Tsing Hua University. Hsu was part of a wave of the brightest youth of China, who were offered the opportunity to study in the US. Hsu and several of his fellow students managed to get to the US during wartime in 1944. They then used the black market to finance their wives to fly in a cargo plane "over the hump" (the Himalayas) to India, where Kiahsuang, her sister Jiaching, and several friends spent three months checking the dockyards daily for a neutral ship that could take to take them to the US. The women finally crossed through the Suez Canal to New York City in 1945 on the Gripsholm, a Swedish repatriation ship.
Kiahsuang and Hsu Lo both attended the University of Michigan, where Kiahsuang studied physics and Hsu received his PhD. Hsu went on to become a Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University, listing among his most famous students the astronaut Neil Armstrong and eventually serving as Department Head. The couple embraced life in America and raised their two daughters, Ginnie and Beth, in West Lafayette, Indiana.
In America, Kiahsuang and Hsu helped create a network of Chinese families and promoted Chinese culture and history, through the establishment of the Midwest Chinese Student and Alumni Service and Chinese Family Camp. They also loved to gather socially around the game of mahjong, hosting warm extended-family events that involved food and laughter.
Kiahsuang was an avid practitioner of Chinese brush painting. She took a few classes in Chinese painting in the Midwest but was mostly self taught. After Hsu retired from Purdue University, they followed their daughter Ginnie to Eugene. Hsu passed away in 1991. In Oregon Kiahsuang took up her painting in earnest. She painted thousands of paintings and exhibited her work in many galleries in Oregon and Montana.
Kiahsuang Lo will be remembered for her many accomplishments, but even more for her kindness, her energy for life, and love of family. She was beloved for her grace, humor, open-mindedness, and understanding. She was interested in and supportive of everyone she knew. Her life was a model life.
Kiahsuang is survived by her daughters Ginnie Lo and Beth Lo; their husbands Paul Nicholson and David Horgan; grandchildren Roo Nicholson, Maika Nicholson, and Tai Horgan; great-grandchildren Kepler Nicholson and Li Gracie Nicholson; nieces Vivian Yang and Virginia Yang; nephew Allen Yang; 'honorary daughter' Jeannie Shu, and many loving family members in the U.S. and in China.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019