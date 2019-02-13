Kim Loring Jones



Otterbein - Kim L. Jones, 61, of Otterbein, slipped into heaven at 2:38 pm on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on June 11, 1957, along with his twin brother Kent, in Lafayette to the late Charles Don and Kathleen (Jones) Jones. He roared away from Benton Central HS in his orange '69 Camaro for the last time in 1975, graduating from Lincoln Technical Institute in Indianapolis the following year. Kim worked at M.W. Reed Chevrolet in Fowler, Lafayette Truck Center, and Rowe Truck Equipment in Otterbein before joining the Purdue Fire Department. He served on the Purdue Fire Department for 12 years. Kim also served on the Otterbein Area Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, several terms as Fire Chief and was instrumental in restructuring and spearheading the building of a new fire station. Throughout his years of firefighting, he forged many lasting friendships. He was a trained mechanic and was adept at taking apart and rebuilding anything on wheels. He was an avid gunsmith. He enjoyed the shooting sports, getting out on his mower and most of all spending most of his time with a little Chihuahua by the name of Bella Jo. Kim and his twin brother Kent enjoyed a lifetime of closeness, which included attending twelve years of school and graduating from Lincoln Tech. They worked several jobs together and never lived very far from one another. He is survived by his twin brother, Kent (Betsy) Jones, Otterbein, sisters, Carol (Ed) Morris of Oxford, and Debra Conner of Noblesville; 9 nieces/nephews, 15 great nieces/nephews and most recently he became a great-great uncle of 2. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Oxford, IN from 10:00 AM until the Firemen's Alarm Service at 12:45 PM followed by the memorial service at 1:00 PM Saturday February 16, Pastor Gary Sims officiating. Friends may best express sympathy with memorial contributions to the Otterbein Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department in Otterbein. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 13, 2019