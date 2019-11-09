|
Kimberly "Kim" J. (Ellis) Eberly
Attica - Kimberly "Kim" Jean (Ellis) Eberly, 48, of rural Attica, died at 11:29 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette where she had been for the past week.
Kim was born on April 7, 1971 in Logansport. She was the daughter of Clifford & Cheryl (Downhour) Ellis. She grew up in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1989. She then graduated from Vincennes University, class of '91, and Purdue University, class of '94, with degrees in Fine Arts.
Kim married Jason Lee Eberly on August 4, 2001 in Kentana, Mexico. They moved to their current residence in 2005.
Kim worked as a Systems Analyst for United Healthcare. She had attended the New Century Church in Veedersburg. She was a proud member of the Vincennes and Purdue Alumni Associations. She was very active in Fountain Central High School sport and school activities where her children both attended. She also enjoyed crafting.
Surviving with her husband, Jason, are her son, Carson Eberly, and daughter, Kendall Eberly, both at home; her parents, Clifford & Cheryl Ellis, formerly of Logansport and presently in Williamsport; father & mother-in-law, Roger & Susan Eberly, Pine Village; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Robert) Fultz, Clayton, NC; and her dog, Murphy.
Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Tuesday, November 12 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m with burial to follow in the Pine Village Cemetery, Pine Village. Contributions may be made to the Mustang Club of Fountain Central High School. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019