Kinsley Gwyneth Sibley
Mulberry - Kinsley Gwyneth Sibley, 2, of Mulberry, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Riley Hospital after a lifelong battle with Tay-Sachs Disease.
She was born on May 4, 2017 in Lafayette to Daniel Sibley and Abbi (Shumate) Hughes.
Kinsley was affectionately known as "Big Baby" to her family. She enjoyed swinging, listening to music, cuddling, and bath time. Kinsley loved the attention that she received from her siblings.
Surviving with her father, Daniel Sibley and mother, Abbi (Eric Ward) Hughes are her siblings, Lilli Hughes, Shaylee Casey, Xavier Hughes, Draven Ward, and Callie Ward. Also surviving are her grandparents, Pat & Terry Ward and Dan & Bobbie Sibley and her aunts, Deidre (Danny) Spencer and Kari (Chris) Watkins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phillip & Gwyn Shumate.
A Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made to N.T.S.A.D. (National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases) in loving memory of Kinsley. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Kinsley online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020