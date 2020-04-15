Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Kittie Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kittie Jaye Farrell


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kittie Jaye Farrell Obituary
Kittie Jaye Farrell

Lafayette - Kittie Jaye (Holderfield) Farrell, 66, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:05 a.m. at her residence. Kittie was born on September 23, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Ernest and Sandra (Rardon) Holderfield. Kittie enjoyed decorating her home and yard, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her companion of over 40 years, Paul Erwin, six children, Amanda Erwin on Lafayette, Annette (husband: Jake) Erwin of Lafayette, George (wife: Robin) Farrell of West Lafayette, Chris (wife: Angie) Farrell of Lafayette, Eric Farrell of Lafayette, and Adam (companion Brittaney) Erwin of Lafayette. Also surviving are five siblings, Tracy (wife: Teri) Holderfield of Florida, Ernie Holderfield of Lafayette, Dale (wife: Kelly) Holderfield of Lafayette, Bradley Holderfield of Monticello, and Debbie Burke of Monticello, sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one son, James "JC" Farrell.

Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Final interment to be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kittie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now