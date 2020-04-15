|
|
Kittie Jaye Farrell
Lafayette - Kittie Jaye (Holderfield) Farrell, 66, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:05 a.m. at her residence. Kittie was born on September 23, 1953 in Lafayette to the late Ernest and Sandra (Rardon) Holderfield. Kittie enjoyed decorating her home and yard, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her companion of over 40 years, Paul Erwin, six children, Amanda Erwin on Lafayette, Annette (husband: Jake) Erwin of Lafayette, George (wife: Robin) Farrell of West Lafayette, Chris (wife: Angie) Farrell of Lafayette, Eric Farrell of Lafayette, and Adam (companion Brittaney) Erwin of Lafayette. Also surviving are five siblings, Tracy (wife: Teri) Holderfield of Florida, Ernie Holderfield of Lafayette, Dale (wife: Kelly) Holderfield of Lafayette, Bradley Holderfield of Monticello, and Debbie Burke of Monticello, sixteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one son, James "JC" Farrell.
Private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Final interment to be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020