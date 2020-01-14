|
|
Knoefel Lee Longest
Remington - Knoefel Lee Longest, 92, of Remington, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born August 4, 1927 in English, IN to the late Ferris and True (Sturgeon) Longest. Knoefel was a graduate of Gilboa High School and later would proudly serve in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean War. While in the Army, Knoefel served as Company Clerk from December of 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1952.
Knoefel was married to Betty B. Best on December 5, 1954 in Raleigh, NC; she survives. He was a member of the Remington United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge of Remington. He spent 32 years with Meadow Gold Dairy as a route driver locally until his retirement.
Knoefel was an avid golfer and became quite skilled over the years. He loved to teach the younger generations the mechanics of the game.
Surviving along with his wife Betty "Boots" Longest are their children, Stephen (Brooke) Longest of Westfield, IN, Sandra of Remington, and Stacey (Kathy) of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Lily (Clay), Molly, Nate, Amanda, Sophie, and Erin; great-grandson, Leo Stephen Slonaker. Knoefel is also survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Linda) Longest of Battle Ground, Gary (Connie) Longest of Greenville, SC, and Helen (Jerry) Longest Heimann of Beaumont, CA.
Preceding Knoefel in death along with his parents are a daughter, Bonita Lou in 1958; siblings, Junior, Gene, Larmon, Gerald, Richard, and Berdeen Longest.
Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (EST) Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Remington United Methodist Church. Pastor Jeff Smith to officiate. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery with military rites.
Memorial contributions may be made in Knoefel's name to the Indiana United Methodist Children's Home or a .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020