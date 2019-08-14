|
Kristal (Marci Wick) Nightengail
Lafayette - Kristal (Marci McGuire Wick) Nightengail, 66, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1953, in Lafayette, to the late Bruce "Mickey" and Jo Anne (Gorham) McGuire.
Kristal graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1971 and became an ordained minister.
On October 5, 1973, she married Lafe Eric Wick at St John Episcopal Church in Lafayette and he survives.
Kristal, known as "The Ambassador of Smiles" enjoyed talking and complimenting strangers just to make their day. She enjoyed making jewelry and collecting teapots and purple frogs.
Surviving with her husband, is son, Brent Wick of Lafayette, daughter, Kelly C. Lopez of Lafayette, and daughter, Melesa J. Wick of Terre Haute, three brothers, Kevin Casey of Indianapolis, Michael McGuire of Newport Richey, FL, and Andy (Christina) McGuire of Noblesville. Also surviving is a grandson, Alex DuBois of Lafayette.
A celebration of Kristal's life will be held at a later date
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019