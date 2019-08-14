Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-474-1111
For more information about
Kristal Nightengail
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristal Nightengail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristal (Marci Wick) Nightengail


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristal (Marci Wick) Nightengail Obituary
Kristal (Marci Wick) Nightengail

Lafayette - Kristal (Marci McGuire Wick) Nightengail, 66, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 13, 1953, in Lafayette, to the late Bruce "Mickey" and Jo Anne (Gorham) McGuire.

Kristal graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1971 and became an ordained minister.

On October 5, 1973, she married Lafe Eric Wick at St John Episcopal Church in Lafayette and he survives.

Kristal, known as "The Ambassador of Smiles" enjoyed talking and complimenting strangers just to make their day. She enjoyed making jewelry and collecting teapots and purple frogs.

Surviving with her husband, is son, Brent Wick of Lafayette, daughter, Kelly C. Lopez of Lafayette, and daughter, Melesa J. Wick of Terre Haute, three brothers, Kevin Casey of Indianapolis, Michael McGuire of Newport Richey, FL, and Andy (Christina) McGuire of Noblesville. Also surviving is a grandson, Alex DuBois of Lafayette.

A celebration of Kristal's life will be held at a later date

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now