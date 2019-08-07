|
Kristina JoAnn (Talbott) Wright
Attica - Kristina JoAnn (Talbott) Wright, 33, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Huntingburg, Indiana passed away in the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital, New Albany, IN on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 4:12 p.m. She had been in failing health for the past five years.
Kristina was born in the Home Hospital, Lafayette, IN on July 31, 1986. She is the daughter of David Lee and Terri Lynn (Askren) Talbott of Attica. Kristina was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 2005. She later received her LPN degree from Vincennes University.
Kristina had worked at Good Sams Nursing Center in Jasper, IN until her illness in 2014.
Kristina had attended the Mellott Community Bible Church. She was a devoted and loving mother to her three children. She enjoyed the oldies and country music. She liked to attend concerts. She was a friend to all who knew her.
She leaves behind her parents along with three children, Madilyn Wright, age 12; Maverick Wright, age 9 and Makenna Jo Wright, age 7, all at home; her siblings, Corey (Sarah) Talbott, Attica; Alex (Angela) Talbott, Glasgow, KY; Lee Ann (fiancé - Jim Strain) Mobley, Bloomington, IN; Angel Cline, Glasgow, KY; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis and Viola Weigle; Dick & Pat Morlan and Bill Askren, Sr.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, August 7th from 5:00 p.m. until the service time at 8:00 p.m. with Todd Randles officiating. A visitation will be held at Nass & Son Funeral Home, 208 N. Main St., Huntingburg, IN on Thursday, August 8th, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Nass & Son Funeral home on Friday, August 9th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Childrens Hospital. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristina's mother-in-law, Barbara Wright for the care that she gave Kristina these past five years along with the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital doctors and nurses for their loving care and compassion that was given to Kristina while she was in the hospital.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019