|
|
Kyle Ray Richardson
Colburn - Kyle Ray Richardson, 16 of Colburn, Indiana died tragically in an automotive accident on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020, at 8:16am. Kyle "Ray Ray" was born February 7th, 2004 at Home Hospital in Lafayette to Amber L. Jewell and Kurt E. Richardson.
Kyle was a freshman at Harrison High School where he enjoyed making everyone laugh and smile. He was extremely passionate about music, camping, fishing, motorcycles, and loved all sports.
Every chance he had, he would hop on his dirt bike and ride the trails. Kyle was an Aquarius, always wanting to be near water, and loved being outdoors. He loved to snuggle his dog "Harley" and play pool with his cousins in his grandpa's barn.
Kyle left his mark on everyone who was fortunate and blessed to have known him. He was known far and wide for his number one characteristic: "Loyalty". Kyle was the "protector of all" and always will be.
Kyle is survived by his parents and family who loved him very much. Siblings Jaycie Jewell and Ryan Richardson, Maternal Grandparents Jeff and Diane Jewell of Lafayette, Paternal Grandmother Wanda Cox (Charlie) of Clarks Hill, Paternal Grandfather Kurt Richardson Sr. (Nancy) of Lafayette, Maternal Aunt Latoshia Jewell-McElwain (Wesley Linder), and Uncle Jeffery Jewell (Alice Long) of Lafayette. Uncle Brandon Richardson(Kim) and Charlene Richardson, Uncle Nolan Trueblood(Sage). Cousins Anastassia and Alex McElwain of Lafayette, and Miciah Humphrey of West Lafayette, along with many more family and close friends.
Friends may call from 4-8pm on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Pastor Jeff Mikels will be officiating the services. Services will be at 8pm Wednesday. Services of internment will be at 2pm Friday at the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, burial to follow. TMG Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020