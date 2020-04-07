|
Kyle William "Buddy" McKinley Chapman
Lafayette - Kyle William "Buddy" McKinley Chapman, 31 of Lafayette died at 8:10 pm Sunday at his residence in Lafayette. He was born January 19,1989 in Lafayette to Duane Chapman and Deborah Acuff McKinley. Kyle attended school in Lafayette. He was a carpenter. Kyle enjoyed artistic things, building model cars and working on cars. He was an accomplished cook, gardener, animal lover, and video gamer, he enjoyed collecting hot wheels and river rocks, he enjoyed being on the move. He was a fan of Dale Earnhart.
Kyle is survived by his mother Deborah Sullivan of Lafayette, his daughter Kiara Robertson, his sisters Hope Sullivan of Lafayette, Blaze Sullivan of Colburn, Kristen McKinley of Logansport, Tiffany James of OH, and, his partner Breanna Walker, and daughters Kaylee and Susan Walker at home, paternal grandparents Darrell and Sherry Chapman of Logansport. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Maxine and William Acuff and his nephew Alula Rayne Sullivan.
A celebration of Kyle's life will be held at a later date. TMG Funeral & Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020