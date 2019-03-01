Kylee A. Sweat



Lafayette - Kylee Ann Sweat, 18, of Lafayette passed away on February 26, 2019 at the home of her Aunt Denice Loveless, with whom she resided.



Kylee has battled cancer since July 2012, at the age of 12. As she stated in her graduation speech last May, cancer did not define her. Kylee's strength and determination would shine through with every obstacle she faced. Kylee was caring, compassionate, friendly, and outgoing. Her famous "one-liners" will be missed by many.



Kylee is the daughter of Kevin Sweat of Lafayette and Jennifer Hicks of West Lafayette. Kylee has one sister, Cheyenne Sweat (Christian Thomas) of West Lafayette and one half-brother, Kevin Click of Lafayette, she was adored by her grandparents, Kenneth and Bernice Sweat of Lafayette and John Hicks of Fort Wayne; one niece, Saphire Thomas, whom she adored. Kylee was very close with her family, including aunts, uncles, and cousins. They will all miss her dearly.



Kylee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Glenna Hicks of Colburn.



Memorial contributions in Kylee's name may be given to Riley Hospital for Children.



Visitation will be Monday March 4, 2019 one hour prior to an 11:00AM service at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 1, 2019