Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Kylee Sweat
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Kylee Sweat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kylee A. Sweat


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kylee A. Sweat Obituary
Kylee A. Sweat

Lafayette - Kylee Ann Sweat, 18, of Lafayette passed away on February 26, 2019 at the home of her Aunt Denice Loveless, with whom she resided.

Kylee has battled cancer since July 2012, at the age of 12. As she stated in her graduation speech last May, cancer did not define her. Kylee's strength and determination would shine through with every obstacle she faced. Kylee was caring, compassionate, friendly, and outgoing. Her famous "one-liners" will be missed by many.

Kylee is the daughter of Kevin Sweat of Lafayette and Jennifer Hicks of West Lafayette. Kylee has one sister, Cheyenne Sweat (Christian Thomas) of West Lafayette and one half-brother, Kevin Click of Lafayette, she was adored by her grandparents, Kenneth and Bernice Sweat of Lafayette and John Hicks of Fort Wayne; one niece, Saphire Thomas, whom she adored. Kylee was very close with her family, including aunts, uncles, and cousins. They will all miss her dearly.

Kylee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Glenna Hicks of Colburn.

Memorial contributions in Kylee's name may be given to Riley Hospital for Children.

Visitation will be Monday March 4, 2019 one hour prior to an 11:00AM service at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now