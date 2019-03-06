|
|
L. Jean Johnson
Otterbein - L. Jean Johnson, 90, of Otterbein, died, Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born, March 15, 1928, in Lafayette, to the late Lawrence R. & Grace Leota (Taylor) McKinney. She married Robert L. Johnson, February 12, 1949, in rural Otterbein; he died, September 3, 2004. Jean was a Proud Farmer. She was a 1946 graduate of Montmorenci High School. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church & Otterbein Eastern Star Beulah Chapter #102. She enjoyed working, playing cards & visiting with people.
Surviving is a Close Friend, Frank Gick. She is preceded in death by a Sister, Mary Dillman & Close Friend, Donna Gick.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 1 PM until time of service at 2 PM, with Gary Sims officiating, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein. Burial will be at Pond Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contribution may be made to Otterbein Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Jean.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 6, 2019