Laban Jay Coppock
Mulberry - Laban Jay Coppock, 69, of Mulberry, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. Laban was born on October 3, 1950 in Lafayette to the late Laban Junior and Estella (Armstrong) Coppock. He married Linda S. Kelsey on July 11, 1970 in Tippecanoe County, and she survives. Laban worked as an Installation Manager for Carpet Warehouse, and was a firefighter for Sheffield Fire Department #216 for 12 years before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, spoiling his grandchildren, and woodworking. Laban was an honorary member of Sheffield Township Fire Department #216.
Surviving along with his wife, are two children, Royanna L. (Bryan) Sullivan of Largo, FL, and L.J. (Betty) Coppock of Mulberry. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kaylee Boss, Courtney Russo, Mackenzie Russo, Ashton Coppock, JayLynn Coppock, Ryleigh Coppock and one great grandson, Laken Russo, and one great granddaughter on the way.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Coppock, and three sisters, Esther Johnson, Ruth Ann Weaver, and Lois Forentes.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheffield Fire Department. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
.