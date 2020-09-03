1/1
Laban Jay Coppock
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laban's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laban Jay Coppock

Mulberry - Laban Jay Coppock, 69, of Mulberry, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. Laban was born on October 3, 1950 in Lafayette to the late Laban Junior and Estella (Armstrong) Coppock. He married Linda S. Kelsey on July 11, 1970 in Tippecanoe County, and she survives. Laban worked as an Installation Manager for Carpet Warehouse, and was a firefighter for Sheffield Fire Department #216 for 12 years before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, spoiling his grandchildren, and woodworking. Laban was an honorary member of Sheffield Township Fire Department #216.

Surviving along with his wife, are two children, Royanna L. (Bryan) Sullivan of Largo, FL, and L.J. (Betty) Coppock of Mulberry. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kaylee Boss, Courtney Russo, Mackenzie Russo, Ashton Coppock, JayLynn Coppock, Ryleigh Coppock and one great grandson, Laken Russo, and one great granddaughter on the way.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Coppock, and three sisters, Esther Johnson, Ruth Ann Weaver, and Lois Forentes.

Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheffield Fire Department. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved