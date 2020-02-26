|
|
Lana Carol Jackson
Lafayette - Lana Carol Jackson, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her residence. Lana was born on March 26, 1950 in Farmington, MO to the late Lester and Maxine (Byers) Neff. She graduated from Benton Central High School in 1969. Lana married Jack Eugene Jackson on July 31, 1971 in Lafayette, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2018. She was a member of the 40&8 Club.
Surviving are three children, Scott (Dana) Jackson, Melisa (Mike) Wooten, and Jeanette (Scott) Conner. Also surviving, are nine siblings, Bob Turner of California, Rick St. John, of Missouri, and Mel McCromick of Pine Village, Mike Renfro of Kentucky, Don Lewis of Illinois, Rosella Wilson of Missouri, and eleven grandchildren, Dekota Jackson, Jordan Wooten, Harley Wooten, Christopher Jackson, Cierra Denham, Cassee Denham, Troy Winchester, Kimberly Jackson, Allen Conner, Katlynn Conner, James Conner, and seven great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one son, Paul Jackson, three brothers, Perry Neff, Lonnie Turner, and Louie Turner, and one grandson, Nathan Conner.
Private Family service. Special thanks to the nurses and aides at Asera Care Hospice. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020