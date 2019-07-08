Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Chapel of Faith Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Arnold


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Arnold Obituary
Larry Arnold

Indianapolis - Larry W. Arnold Jr., 57, of Indianapolis died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Lafayette, IN on June 6, 1962 to the late Larry W. Arnold Sr., and Jean Wilson-Goodman.

Larry was a long time staff member at Krogers where he enjoyed the people he worked with. He will be remembered for sharing stories of his earlier years with others. Larry liked to play video games, listen to music (Rock and roll), and watch old movies (Westerns). All the neighborhood kids felt welcome at his home because of his welcoming and amiable personality. Above all Larry loved being around his family and will be remembered as a well meaning, kind hearted person.

He is survived by his two sons, Austin and Alex Arnold, both of Indianapolis; daughter, Averie Helman of Indianapolis; his companion of 30 years, Cathy Helman; stepmother, Linda Arnold of Lafayette; sister, Barb (Doug) Sears of Battle Ground, IN; his two brothers, Charles Arnold (Tiffany) of Versailles, KY, and Richard Arnold of Lafayette, IN. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.

Aside from his loving parents, Larry is preceded in death by three brothers, Brian Arnold, John Goodman, James Goodman; and also a step sister, Melissa Reitsma.

A memorial service will be 2 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Chapel of Faith Mausoleum.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family to assist with final expenses.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now