|
|
Larry Arnold
Indianapolis - Larry W. Arnold Jr., 57, of Indianapolis died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Lafayette, IN on June 6, 1962 to the late Larry W. Arnold Sr., and Jean Wilson-Goodman.
Larry was a long time staff member at Krogers where he enjoyed the people he worked with. He will be remembered for sharing stories of his earlier years with others. Larry liked to play video games, listen to music (Rock and roll), and watch old movies (Westerns). All the neighborhood kids felt welcome at his home because of his welcoming and amiable personality. Above all Larry loved being around his family and will be remembered as a well meaning, kind hearted person.
He is survived by his two sons, Austin and Alex Arnold, both of Indianapolis; daughter, Averie Helman of Indianapolis; his companion of 30 years, Cathy Helman; stepmother, Linda Arnold of Lafayette; sister, Barb (Doug) Sears of Battle Ground, IN; his two brothers, Charles Arnold (Tiffany) of Versailles, KY, and Richard Arnold of Lafayette, IN. He is also survived by numerous extended family and close friends.
Aside from his loving parents, Larry is preceded in death by three brothers, Brian Arnold, John Goodman, James Goodman; and also a step sister, Melissa Reitsma.
A memorial service will be 2 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Chapel of Faith Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family to assist with final expenses.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 8, 2019