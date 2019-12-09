Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
For more information about
Larry Kerkhove
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Kerkhove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry B. Kerkhove


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry B. Kerkhove Obituary
Larry B. Kerkhove

Larry Bernard Kerkhove, husband of Diane Kerkhove died December 5, 2019 in Clear Lake, Texas. Larry Kerkhove was born December 25, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Bernard Henry and Margaret Simpson Kerkhove. He graduated from Attica High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor and Master Degrees of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. Larry was employed by Amoco Oil Company holding numerous staff and management positions retiring after a 30-year career.

He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and was a former member of TSPE, NSPE, ACI, and ASCE.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Kerkhove of League City, Three children; Susan Spaeth of Rogers, Arkansas, Patricia and husband Matt Zapp of Springfield, Ohio, and Philip Kerkhove of Sabina, Ohio, brother Charles Kerkhove and wife Shirley of West Lafayette, Indiana and three grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, December 12th, from 1:00 p.m. until service time with Rev. Dr. William Hemmig officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -