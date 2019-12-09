|
Larry B. Kerkhove
Larry Bernard Kerkhove, husband of Diane Kerkhove died December 5, 2019 in Clear Lake, Texas. Larry Kerkhove was born December 25, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Bernard Henry and Margaret Simpson Kerkhove. He graduated from Attica High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor and Master Degrees of Science in Civil Engineering from Purdue University. Larry was employed by Amoco Oil Company holding numerous staff and management positions retiring after a 30-year career.
He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Texas and was a former member of TSPE, NSPE, ACI, and ASCE.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Kerkhove of League City, Three children; Susan Spaeth of Rogers, Arkansas, Patricia and husband Matt Zapp of Springfield, Ohio, and Philip Kerkhove of Sabina, Ohio, brother Charles Kerkhove and wife Shirley of West Lafayette, Indiana and three grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, December 12th, from 1:00 p.m. until service time with Rev. Dr. William Hemmig officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019