Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Larry Blacker Obituary
Romney - Larry R. Blacker, 82, of Romney, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 202 at 7:10 p.m. at Signature Healthcare. He was born on September 11, 1937 in Tippecanoe County to the late Frank and Larue Blacker. He married Cathy Taylor on August 2, 2001 in Danville, IL, and she survives.

Surviving along with his wife, are three children, Rick Blacker of Romney, Todd Blacker of Romney, and Scott (wife: Julie) Blacker of Lafayette. Also surviving are three grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Teresa.

Private family services. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
