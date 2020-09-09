Larry D. Haynes
Battle Ground - Larry Duane Haynes, 73, of Battle Ground, IN passed away Tuesday evening September 1, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette where he had been a patient for five days. He was born in Lafayette July 20, 1947, the son of the late Clarence and Winona (Neal) Haynes and was a 1965 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Larry married Janet L. Halsema at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette March 8, 1969 and she survives. He was employed as an electrician for 18 years at General Foods in Lafayette until they closed, and for the next 13 years, he served in the same capacity at Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo. Larry served in the Indiana National Guard from 1965 until 1969, and enjoyed gardening, golf and being a handyman. He also loved spending time with his three cats, Lewis, Clark and Sissy. Surviving with his wife is a son, Joe Haynes of Austin, TX, a brother, Steve Haynes (Jill) of Delphi, IN and a sister, Shirley Kellerman of Bonita Springs, FL. A service of inurnment will take place 1:00 PM Monday September 14, at St. Mary's Cemetery columbarium in Lafayette. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Haynes family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com